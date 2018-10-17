Cooler Fall Weather For A While!

by Ben Lang

The slow moving cold front finally pushed through the area this morning. That will keep us cooler this afternoon. The clouds will be pesky today, probably not completely clearing out until tonight. Highs today top out in the upper 70s with a mostly cloudy sky, with perhaps a spotty shower in the mix. Tonight will be dry with a clearing sky. Lows fall into the 50s overnight.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with a cool north to northeast wind throughout the day. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night lows drop back into the 50s. Friday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend Weather:

The weather pattern remains active this weekend. Another cold front pushes into Alabama on Saturday. It looks like we will see some rain ahead of the front on Saturday, but don’t expect a washout. The front clears the area by Saturday night, dropping Sunday morning low temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. Sunshine is back on Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Sunday night looks like the coldest over the next eight days, with lows dropping into the mid 40s.

Next Week:

The cooler weather continues Monday and Tuesday. Both days look dry for now, but we may see more clouds than sun. We could see some rain back next Wednesday. Temperature-wise we should stay near-seasonable. High temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.