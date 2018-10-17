Front Pushing South

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY: While the cold front will have moved completely through the state, but it will still be close over the western Florida Panhandle and up into southern parts of Georgia. We’ll continue to have a slight chance of a few isolated showers across the area. Those shower chances will be highest over the northern half during the morning hours, but those will transition to the south by the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s to the lower 80s from northwest to southeast. We should be rain free throughout Central Alabama after the sun sets and the sky will become partly cloudy for the most part. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

REST OF WEEK: Thursday, sunshine returns in full force with a high in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase during the day Friday ahead of the next wave to the west, and rain will move into the state Friday night. The latest model data suggests the rain will end Saturday morning as the wave moves east of the state. For now, the best chance of rain will come from about 10PM Friday night through Noon Saturday. Amounts should be under half an inch for most places, and understand the timing could change as we get closer to the weekend. The high Friday will be in the mid 70s, and we stay in the lower 70s all day Saturday. Sunshine returns in full supply Sunday. We start the day in the upper 40s, and the high will be in the lower 70s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be cloudy with some rain possible, especially during the second half of the games. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (11a CT kickoff)… the sky will be cloudy; some light rain is possible, mainly during the first half. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30p CT kickoff)… cloudy and cool weather is the story, and it is looking like most of the rain will be over by game time. Kickoff temperature will be near 60, falling back into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will be cool; most communities will see a low in the 40-45 degree range, but colder pockets have a chance of visiting the 30s for the first time this season. Some rain seems possible over the latter half of the week

Have a great day!

Ryan