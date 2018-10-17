Gov. Ivey Disputes Spencer Collier’s Claims That She Had a Stroke in 2015

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s doctor confirmed she was hospitalized during a 2015 trip to Colorado, but Ivey disputed a statement from the state’s former top law enforcement officer that she had suffered a mini-stroke.

Ivey said she had altitude sickness and is in good health. The health of the 74-year-old Republican governor has become a periodic issue in the state’s gubernatorial race.

Spencer Collier, the former head of the state law enforcement agency, said Tuesday that the trooper traveling with Ivey told his supervisor that Ivey had a transient ischemic attack.

Ivey released a letter from her doctor saying he saw no evidence of a mini-stroke when he examined her a day after she was discharged. The letter says hospital tests in Colorado were also negative.

Ivey said the letter confirms, “I’m in good health.”

