One Dead, Two Others Injured in Shooting

by Ellis Eskew

Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to a call at S. Union and Winnie St. Wednesday evening. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other adults, a male and a female, each had non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital to for treatment.

“At this time, the circumstances are under investigation. Initial indications that this maybe related to an ongoing dispute. But again, we are in the preliminary investigation right now,” said Capt. Regina Duckett.

No arrests have been made.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest developments.