One Person Injured in Plane Crash Near Opelika

One person has been hurt when a single-engine plane crashed into some woods in near Opelika.

Reports say three people were on the plane when it came down near Interstate 85 near Opelika around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Opelika Fire Chief Byron Prather said there were no serious injuries. One person was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The other two people on the plane were not hurt. Their names have not been released.

The plane had taken off from the Auburn University Regional Airport and was headed to Athens, Georgia.

Opelika police said the aircraft would be removed Wednesday morning.

Capt. Shane Healey said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

