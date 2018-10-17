Political Anaylst Steve Flowers Speaks on Upcoming November Election

by Danielle Wallace

We are just a few weeks away from Alabama’s November election.

Right now, Alabama News Network’s Political Analyst Steve Flowers says that the democrats have 3 viable candidates, one of them being Walt Maddox.

Flowers says despite the age difference between Maddox who is 45 and Governor Kay Ivey who is 75, Ivey could win the race, because she is a republican. Right now, Governor Ivey is disputing a report that she suffered a mini stroke during a 2015 Colorado trip. She released a letter from her doctor, saying that he saw no evidence of the stroke. Spencer Collier says a state trooper traveling with Ivey at the time told his supervisor that she was hospitalized for the condition. Flowers, say despite the report, Ivey would likely still win.

“When you look at our state, we have 29 elected statewide officials – constituted offices and elected officials. All 29 of those positions are held by republicans that’s how a republican state we are so the perception is that a democrat can not win statewide. Sometimes the perception is reality and I think that’s probably going to come into play this year,” says political analyst Steve Flowers.

For Alabama residents who want to vote, but are not registered, you are reminded that October 22nd is the deadline for voter registration.