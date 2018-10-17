Special Needs Children Benefit from Golf Classic
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
Dozens of golfers hit the links in Dallas County today — to raise money to help special needs children.
About 12 three-man teams teed up at Valley Grande Golf Course Wednesday morning in support of the cause.
Former Selma Mayor George Evans organized and hosted the golf tournament.
Selma City Schools — Dallas County Schools — Cahaba Mental Health — and Easter Seals — all benefit from the event.
“It actually helps fund some of our programs and services,” said Jennifer Jones with Easter Seals.
“When I mean fund, it could be from buying books. It could be buying any type of supplies to help keep our program going.”
Evans also hosted a Fun Day for special needs children — on Tuesday.