Special Needs Children Benefit from Golf Classic

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dozens of golfers hit the links in Dallas County today — to raise money to help special needs children.

About 12 three-man teams teed up at Valley Grande Golf Course Wednesday morning in support of the cause.

Former Selma Mayor George Evans organized and hosted the golf tournament.

Selma City Schools — Dallas County Schools — Cahaba Mental Health — and Easter Seals — all benefit from the event.

“It actually helps fund some of our programs and services,” said Jennifer Jones with Easter Seals.

“When I mean fund, it could be from buying books. It could be buying any type of supplies to help keep our program going.”

Evans also hosted a Fun Day for special needs children — on Tuesday.