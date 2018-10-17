TARP Collecting Items for Animals Displaced by Hurricane

by Justin Walker

There’s a quote that says “our perfect companions never have fewer than four legs.”

Those perfect companions are needing help after Hurricane Michael ripped through Alabama, Florida, and Georgia last week. And a Troy organization is wanting to help.

Tiffany Howington is the president of TARP. She and other businesses are teaming up collect donations for people and their pets who have experienced loss from the storm.

“Pet food is something that people don’t think of when a hurricane hits, but you know, pets are displaced too,” Howington said.

On Sunday, she and other volunteers will travel to smaller cities that aren’t getting as much disaster relief as others.

“There’s a lot of smaller cities that aren’t getting a lot of attention. The bigger cities are getting a lot of donations, but unfortunately, the smaller cities, some of them have thousands of people without power and water. They have thousands of animals without power and water,” Howington said.

One of those cities is Lynn Haven, Florida.

“Lynn Haven was affected by the hurricane. We are collecting dog food, cat food, and other animal donations to take down there”

Howington says it may not be much, but every little bit can help.

“So, what we’re doing is giving them enough to feed their animals to be able to keep them until they have their preparations prepared, like another home or something of that nature.”

Items needed include: wet dog and cat food, dog biscuits, and cat treats.

Drop off Locations in Troy include: Three Notch Package Store, Troy Animal Clinic, and Wiley’s Pecan Company