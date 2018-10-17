Wetumpka Domestic Stabbing Incident Turns Fatal

by Rashad Snell

Wetumpka police say an overnight stabbing has turned fatal, and the suspect in the incident is facing charges.

Corrace Calloway, 34, of Wetumpka, has been charged with the murder of 28-year old, Selina Powell, also of Wetumpka. Authorities say they stabbed each other in a domestic violence incident, at their apartment, near Highway 231 and Highway 9.

The incident happened late Tuesday night.

Police investigation says the two had been in a relationship for around 4 years. Both Calloway and Powell received multiple stab wounds. Calloway sustained from his injuries, while Powell’s injuries proved to be fatal.

Calloway is being held in the Elmore County Jail on $150,000 bond.