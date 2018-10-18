A Nice Fall Day

by Ryan Stinnett

SUNNY THURSDAY: Today will be the nicest day of the work week as we will have a much brighter day with ample sunshine along with highs ranging from the mid 70 to upper 70s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Clouds will increase Friday ahead of the next wave to the west, but the day should be dry with a high in the mid 70s. Some rain is likely as the weekend begins, late Friday night and through at least part of the day Saturday.

The latest model set has trended a little slower, and at this point it looks like the main window for rain will come from midnight Friday night through 3PM Saturday. Rain amounts will be under 1/2 inch for most places, and we don’t expect any thunder. Otherwise, Saturday will be cloudy and cool with temperatures hovering close to 70° most of the day.

Sunday will be a much brighter day with a good supply of sunshine; we start the day down in upper 40s the high will be in the upper 60s and it looks to be a brisk day at times with gusty northerly winds. The upper 60s for high will be about ten degrees below average for mid to late October in Alabama.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games Friday night, the sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It now looks like there is a good chance the rain holds off under after the games are over.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to the on the Ole Miss Rebels (11a CT kickoff)… a good chance the rain will end by kickoff; in fact some clearing is possible by the fourth quarter. Temperatures will rise from near 60 at kickoff into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30p CT kickoff)… cloudy and cool weather is the story, and it is looking like most of the rain will be over by game time. Kickoff temperature will be near 60, falling back into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

TROPICAL UPDATE: The Atlantic Basin is quiet and nothing is expected to form into a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days. We can’t let our guard down yet as hurricane season continues until the end of November.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning should be the coolest morning so far this season as most places will drop into the lower and mid 40s, The rest of the week for now looks quiet with mostly sunny pleasant days and fair cool nights. It looks like rain will return to the forecast for the latter half of the week, likely Thursday into Friday.

Have a gret day!

Ryan