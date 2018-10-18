Cooler October Temps Here To Stay!

by Ben Lang

It’s a wonderful afternoon weather-wise across central and south Alabama. Abundant sunshine is the story with temperatures ranging from the mid-70s north to 80s south. This evening will be comfortably cool with temps falling through the 60s. Overnight lows bottom out between the upper 50s to low 60s under a mostly clear sky. Cloudcover increases a bit Friday, but it still looks like a partly cloudy sky much of the day. A few isolated showers are possible across extreme south Alabama thanks to a bit of a sea-breeze lifting northward. Friday night looks dry and mild with lows in the mid 60s.

Weekend Weather:

We still have a chance for rain on Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the state. Moisture return ahead of the front is questionable, and looks like we’ll just see a broken line of showers moving through during the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 70s Saturday. Cooler air returns behind the front, with Saturday night lows in the upper 40s. Sunday should be a cool, sunny, and breezy day. Highs range from the mid 60s to low 70s. Sunday night looks like our coolest over the next eight days with lows in the mid 40s.

Next Week:

After a chilly start to Monday morning, the afternoon looks pretty nice with highs in the low to mid 70s and a partly cloudy sky. Rain is possible on Tuesday, but there’s a better chance for rain next Wednesday. Some showers are possible next Thursday and Friday also. Temperature should be close to average next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.