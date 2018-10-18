Governor Ivey Awards $2.7 Million to Enhance Recreational Trails Program in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s outdoor recreational opportunities will soon increase thanks to $2.7 million in grants awarded by Governor Kay Ivey. The funds will help expand or build trails or trail amenities at 10 sites in Alabama to enhance recreation outlets. An additional grant will provide equipment for improving state trails.

“Alabama is a land of bountiful natural beauty, and our state and local trails are a means to experience and enjoy that outdoor splendor,” Governor Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I encourage everyone to enjoy these and any of the many other trails in our state.”

The grants were awarded from funds made available to the state from the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the program in Alabama.

“Trails come in many forms and magnitudes, but they provide character and so much more to our communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I join with Gov. Ivey in commending those who work so diligently to make these recreational outlets available for all to enjoy.”

Below is a description of the grants awarded by Gov. Ivey:

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – $109,600 to construct new footbridges and other improvements at the Walls of Jericho tract in Jackson County.

$109,600 to construct new footbridges and other improvements at the Walls of Jericho tract in Jackson County. Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – $34,400 to purchase trail construction and maintenance equipment to be used on state lands properties.

$34,400 to purchase trail construction and maintenance equipment to be used on state lands properties. City of Scottsboro – $418,497 to expand the Goose Pond Colony boat ramp to eight lanes, including making it accessible to people with limited mobility and expanding a boardwalk to increase public fishing availability.

– $418,497 to expand the Goose Pond Colony boat ramp to eight lanes, including making it accessible to people with limited mobility and expanding a boardwalk to increase public fishing availability. Town of Section – $156,257 to provide parking and restrooms at the 13.5-acre Weatherington Park that is situated on a bluff overlooking the Tennessee River in Jackson County.

– $156,257 to provide parking and restrooms at the 13.5-acre Weatherington Park that is situated on a bluff overlooking the Tennessee River in Jackson County. City of Guntersville – $320,000 to extend the Guntersville Trail enabling people to walk, run or bike from downtown Guntersville to along the Tennessee River waterfront.

– $320,000 to extend the Guntersville Trail enabling people to walk, run or bike from downtown Guntersville to along the Tennessee River waterfront. Cullman County Commission – $291,294 to construct a bathhouse/restroom facility at Stony Lonesome OHV Park.

– $291,294 to construct a bathhouse/restroom facility at Stony Lonesome OHV Park. City of Valley – $277,200 to repair and resurface the 6.9-mile-long, multi-purpose Chattahoochee Valley Railroad Trail and install amenities like fencing and benches.

– $277,200 to repair and resurface the 6.9-mile-long, multi-purpose Chattahoochee Valley Railroad Trail and install amenities like fencing and benches. Alabama Historical Commission (Old Cahawba Archaeological Park) – $400,000 to build a multi-use concrete trail at Old Cahawba in Dallas County, connecting many of the park’s main features; building an equestrian trail and constructing additional bathrooms.

$400,000 to build a multi-use concrete trail at Old Cahawba in Dallas County, connecting many of the park’s main features; building an equestrian trail and constructing additional bathrooms. City of Luverne – $90,772 to resurface an existing asphalt walking trail at E.L. Turner Park as part of an overall renovation of the facility.

– $90,772 to resurface an existing asphalt walking trail at E.L. Turner Park as part of an overall renovation of the facility. City of Andalusia – $400,000 to acquire a 16-mile-long abandoned railroad line for conversion into the multi-purpose Wiregrass Trail Corridor connecting four Covington County municipalities.

– $400,000 to acquire a 16-mile-long abandoned railroad line for conversion into the multi-purpose Wiregrass Trail Corridor connecting four Covington County municipalities. City of Daphne– $210,205 to construct a wooden boardwalk connecting several trails at Village Point Park.

ADECA manages a wide range of grants and programs that support law enforcement, economic development, workforce development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.