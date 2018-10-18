Local Youth Organization “That’s My Child” Continues to Keep Kids Away from Violence

by Danielle Wallace

With recent violence hitting Montgomery, one local youth organization continues their efforts in keeping kids off the street.

“That’s My Child” has been getting area youth involved since 2012. Right now, kids, mentors, and volunteers say this program is needed more than ever. Recent shootings in Montgomery are just one reason why mentors of “That’s My Child” are actively getting kids off the street.

“There are a lot of after school programs getting cut. There are a lot of extracurricular activities that are not available for the kids anymore,” says program director Jonathon Peterson.

From the arts, education and on the basketball court, that’s where the organization comes in.

“It’s a way to get away from peer pressure and things of that nature because I know a lot of kids my age would have already been in gangs or whatever,” says participant Anthony Drake.

For some of the kids violence in the city hits close.

“It makes me feel bad. It makes me want to do better and come to a program like this,” says participant Tiera Williams.

“It gives them another perspective on life-another view of how to go about doing things and just ways to make it more better and it can give them opportunities to just do new stuff that they probably don’t do or have no clue of doing at all,” says participant Ke’auriia Adams.

Since the program started, mentors have seen a dramatic change in the kids, growing and developing their talents. It’s something they are hoping to continue with “That’s My Dog Jr.” a restaurant operated entirely by teens.

“From the general manager, all the way down to the cashier and cook. That’s My Dog Jr. is going to provide sustainability for for the organization,” says Peterson.

Stepping away from violence and into a positive future, that is what these kids are striving for.

“It’s a good way to show them that it’s more to life than on the streets or whatever,” says Drake.

While the organization has nearly 40 volunteers, coordinators say they always need more help.

To learn more about how you can help the organization click here.