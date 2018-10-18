MPS Asks Community to Assist with Funding of Middle School Baseball and Softball Programs

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools is asking for help from the community to create a system-wide middle school softball and baseball program. The drive is being led by a community committee headed by David Thomas Sr. The group is seeking funds to help purchase the equipment necessary to begin these programs in every middle school.

The committee is asking businesses, individuals, churches and other organizations to “pitch-in” and help.

Anyone interested in donating can simply send a check made out to Montgomery Public Schools with the memo Baseball/Softball Initiative. The checks can be sent to MPS Finance Office, 307 South Decatur Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.

MPS Superintendent Ann Roy Moore is grateful for the help.

“Unless we are able to secure enough donations for this program, we won’t be able to start it,” said Moore. “We just don’t have the funding available to support these additional programs. It will take assistance from the people of Montgomery to make this a reality.”

Should the system be unable to get the support needed, the donations will be returned or, with the donor’s permission, used to support the existing baseball/softball programs in four middle schools.