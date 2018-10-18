Protesters Picket Selma City Hall on Behalf of City Workers

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

City employees in Selma have learned that they won’t be getting paid this week — due to a lack funds.

Earlier this week nearly seventy city employees were notified that they’ll be laid off November 5th — due to a lack of funds.

Now, city workers apparently won’t be getting a paycheck at the end of the week — for the same reason.

A small group of protesters picketed in front of Selma City Hall Thursday morning in a show of support for city workers.

“We have to take the horse by the reins and be proactive in making sure that our citizens and our city is safe and that’s what we’re doing,” said picketer Timfreit Drane.

The Selma City Council is holding a Special Called Meeting on Friday, October 19th — to discuss the resolution of payroll.