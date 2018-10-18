Railroad Crossing Repair on U.S. Highway 31 at Well Road Begins Friday

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Transportation would like to advise motorists that beginning Friday, October 19 at approximately 7:00 a.m., weather permitting, U.S. Highway 31 at the railroad crossing at Well Road will be closed.

The closure will be in place for CSX Railroad to repair the crossing. A signed detour will take motorists to Birmingham Highway to Air Base Boulevard to Mobile Highway.

Work is expected to be completed on Saturday, October 20 at approximately 7:00 a.m.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and are urged to use caution when traveling in a work zone.

