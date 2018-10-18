The Great Grits Cookoff

by Chris Searcy

The Sixth Annual Great Grits Cook-Off and Festival is returning to Prattville Saturday, October 20 from 9 am – 2 pm to benefit the Prattville YMCA Coach a Child Scholarship Fund. The day will include live music, bounce houses, arts and crafts vendors and a whole lot of grits. For the fourth year, the day will begin with the Nitty Gritty 5K Race.

The Great Grits Cook-Off and Festival was the idea of Hootie and Bob Gipson, second generation owners of Gipson’s Tires, a tire and automotive service business, with three locations in Prattville, Millbrook and Montgomery. “We are excited to continue our relationship with the YMCA and Coach a Child Campaign. As the founders of this event we can’t be more excited about this year. More cook teams and vendors than last year should make this an event to remember” says Hootie Gipson.