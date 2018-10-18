Walt Maddox Calls for Ivey’s Medical Records to be Released, Suspects Cover Up

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama gubernatorial challenger Walt Maddox is asking Governor Kay Ivey to release more information on her 2015 hospitalization, including if her office told the state trooper accompanying her to keep it secret.

Maddox said in a press conference today, the issue is not Ivey’s health, but if there was a “cover up”.

Maddox said voters need to know if Ivey “can be trusted.’

Ivey is disputing allegations by former law enforcement secretary Spencer Collier. Collier says the trooper said an Ivey staffer directed him not to tell his bosses. Collier said Ivey asked to have the trooper reassigned.

Collier says the trooper reported she had a mini stroke. Ivey says she had altitude sickness.

Ivey’s campaign said Maddox is pushing “last second lies” because he is trailing.

