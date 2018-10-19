ADECA to hold state surplus property auction Wednesday in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Vehicles, computers, office furniture, TVs, refrigerators, metal detectors and even marine radar and sonar equipment are just a few of the more than 600 lots of items up for bid at the state surplus property auction on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

The Surplus Property Division of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is hosting the auction at its warehouse at 4590 Mobile Highway in Montgomery. The auction begins at 8 a.m. and continues until the last item is sold.

In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, ADECA acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several airports in the Southeast.

A photo ID and social security number or federal employee ID is needed to bid on items. Auction items can be inspected on-site from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

ADECA conducts public auctions about three times a year, but surplus items are available at any time to municipal and county governments, state agencies and qualified nonprofit organizations.

In addition to the surplus property program, ADECA administers an array of grant programs for law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

For more information about the auction, call (334) 284-0577 or visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus. A complete list of items up for bid is available on the website.