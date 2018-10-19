Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Greg Calhoun

by Danielle Wallace

Family, friends, and colleagues tearfully said goodbye Friday to Greg Calhoun on what they called a bittersweet day.

Calhoun was the founder of Calhoun Foods and Calhoun Enterprises.

“Greg Calhoun is a winner. Greg is not just a champion, when champions win people put them on their shoulders. He hit the ball,” says activist Jesse Jackson Sr.

Calhoun touched many in the River Region and beyond including Comedian Steve Harvey whom was a close friend and business partner – together they helped bring businesses to Alabama.

“He was the most loyal person that I ever met. I never knew nobody more dedicated as a friend to me,” says entertainer Steve Harvey.

Mary Hill-Henderson grew up on the same Montgomery street as Calhoun. She says he will forever be missed.

“We grew up together as family so we feel like we’re family. We still communicate with each other off and on. The communication has never died between us so still feel like we’re family,” says Hill.

Judge Greg Mathis reminded the crowd of Calhoun’s history of giving of helping people in need.

“He was there for you whenever you needed him and thank god, I can bear witness today that you all are here for Greg Calhoun as he was with you,” says Mathis.

“The fact that I know that here’s a relative that I could call on if he were still around, unfortunately I’ve got to wait until someone else comes,” says Barbara McCain.

Those that knew Calhoun say he was the best example of a friend and a giver to all people.

Calhoun was 66 years old.