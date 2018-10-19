City Officials Find Money to Make Payroll in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma city workers will get a paycheck — after a Special Called city council meeting Friday to discuss the city payroll.

City workers and concerned citizens packed council chambers for the meeting.

Workers were notified earlier this week — that they would not be paid — due to a lack of funds.

However, after plans to get a line of credit from a bank fell through — the mayor and the city council were able to find the money needed to make payroll — in city accounts.

“This was very scary but we took it to God, we prayed about it and God answered our prayers,” said Selma fire fighter Chadwick Mitchell.

The meeting did not address the layoff of nearly 70 city workers — November 5th.