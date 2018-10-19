Grants Being Made Available in Dallas County

From a Foundation News Release:

“Black Belt Community Foundation Launches First Re-Granting Cycle for Its Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) Process

Work supported by W.K. Kellogg Foundation for Selma and Dallas County

SELMA, AL – October 19, 2018: In 2017, BBCF was granted funding from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation as part of its nationwide Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT)process as the official TRHT place partner for Selma, Alabama. BBCF launched this work by partnering locally with The Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth & Reconcilitation (SCNTR) to begin a community engagement and planning phase prior to launching more programmatic activities in the community. For this last quarter of 2018, BBCF announces a modest re-granting cycle to identify and aid community organizations whose missions are complimentary to the overall goals of the TRHT process. Applications are now open for public groups as of today, October 15. Application materials can be downloaded from the BBCF homepage at http://www.blackbeltfound.org.

BBCF is inviting groups and organizations based in and serving Selma and Dallas County to apply for sixth-month grants for activities pertaining to TRUTH, RACIAL HEALING AND TRANSFORMATION in the community (TRHT). These programs will become part of the overall implementation of BBCF’s process work with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and community partners SCNTR. Applicants are encouraged to learn more about the background and goals of this process at: http://healourcommunities.org/.

BBCF seeks organizations engaging Dallas County citizens in addressing TRHT issues. In this round, grant awards will be available in amounts ranging from $500 – $5000, and will be awarded based on the discretion of the grants committee for projects. The total amount of grants awarded this year will not exceed $25,000 in total. Only organizations within Dallas County may apply for granting. In general, these projects are expected to address truth, racial healing and transformation in the following areas.

Economy

Law

Separation

Narrative Change

Racial Healing & Relationship Building

In order to qualify for the funds, applicant organizations must attend one of the mandatory TRHT Grant Seekers Workshops:

OCT. 23 (Tuesday) – Orrville: Five Points Elementary, 7333 County Rd. 33, Orrville

OCT. 25 (Thursday) – Selma: BBCF Office, 609 Lauderdale Street, Selma

For the complete set of rules and guidelines for applicants, please carefully review the application forms and directions included by downloading the application materials online at http://www.blackbeltfound.org.

Questions can be directed to Lawrence Wofford at lwofford@blackbeltfound.org and Daron Harris at dharris@blackbeltfound.org., and by calling BBCF 334 -874-1126.

