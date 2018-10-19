Saturday Rain And A Weekend Cooldown

by Ben Lang

It was a touch warmer Friday afternoon compared to Thursday, but at least we were well shy of 90°. The clouds didn’t completely clear out this afternoon, and expect plenty of clouds to hang around tonight. Temperatures won’t drop much, with 70s this evening and lows in the mid 60s. Saturday looks like a cloudy day, as a cold font pushes through the state. That front also brings us a chance for rain. Models remain consistent with a broken line of showers quickly moving through between the late morning and the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the 70s. The sky clears quickly behind the front on Saturday night, with temperatures quickly falling. Sunday morning lows drop into the mid 40s.

Sunday afternoon will be cool, sunny, and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night looks like our coldest with lows in the low 40s. Temperatures moderate out next week. Monday looks like a partly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We could see rain back in the forecast as early as Tuesday. Models aren’t in agreement in the overall evolution of the weather pattern/setup for next week, though. Right now, the best rain chance will be Thursday and Friday of next week. Temperatures remain fairly consistent Tuesday through Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.