Troy Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Not Wearing Seatbelt

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 8:23 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, has claimed the life of a Troy woman.

Heather Brantley, 21, was killed when the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Brantley, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on U.S. 231 at the 90 mile marker, approximately 14 miles north of Troy.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.