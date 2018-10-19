Weather Changes for the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Today will feature morning sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds; the high will be in the mid 70s. We will forecast periods of light rain across South and Central Alabama late tonight into Saturday and it still looks like the main window for rain comes from about midnight tomorrow night through 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts will be light, generally under a quarter of an inch. Otherwise, Saturday will be cloudy and cool with a high in the 70s. The sky clears Saturday night, and the sun returns in full force Sunday. We start the day early Sunday with temperatures in the low 40s, then we rise into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. Sunday will also feel cooler due to a brisk northerly wind at times.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games tonight, the sky will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

On Saturday, Auburn visits Oxford to the on the Ole Miss Rebels (11a CT kickoff)… just a small risk of a shower early in the game, otherwise a clearing sky is expected. Temperatures will rise from near 60 at kickoff, into the mid 60s by the final whistle.

Alabama heads to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (2:30p CT kickoff)… a small risk of a little light rain early in the day, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. The kickoff temperature will be near 62 degrees… falling into the 50s by the fourth quarter.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will be the coldest morning so far this season as we project lows in the 38-43 degree range for most communities; colder spots across North Alabama could see a touch of light frost. Then, we stay dry through Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and lower in the 50s. Our next chance of rain comes Thursday and Thursday night ahead of our next cold front.

Have a great day!

Ryan