Another Shooting in Montgomery

Montgomery Police say it happened about 9:00 PM this evening:

At about 9pm, MPD responded to the area of Calmar Drive and Gas Light Curve in reference to shots fired. Upon responding to the area, an adult male was located in the 2500 block of the East South Blvd. suffering from a serious gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, no arrests have been made, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time.