Cool Down Tonight

by Matt Breland

Overcast skies and a few lingering showers will continue for the rest of this Saturday. Overnight we cool down a good bit to the mid 40s! So Sunday morning will feel quite chilly with afternoon highs only reaching the mid 60s, we will see a return of the sunshine as well. The upcoming week is looking very Fall-like with highs mainly around the low to mid 70s and morning lows in the mid 50s. Our rain chances will remain slim with plenty of sunlight.