Gump City Con Attacts Hundreds of Comic and Anime Fans

by Danielle Wallace

If you are a fan of comics, anime or sci-fi, Gump City Con may be the place for you to be in downtown Montgomery this weekend.

Thomas Chancey’s first year at Gump City Con feels like home to him.

“It’s a fun time to have an excuse to dress up to find fun people and talk to and that’s why I walk around talking to fun people,” says Chancey.

Others like Jessica Paige can relate to Chancey who finds the convention for anime, sci-fi and comic fanatics the perfect place to discover new ideas and the latest fan products.

“I think a lot of people are still kind of shy letting people know that they like things like this. There’s that stigma that you’re a grown up you can’t dress up anymore that’s for kids you know so this just brings awareness to our local areas that people still do this. It’s fun and it’s ok,” says Paige.

Browsing comics and waiting in line for drawings of their favorite superheros is something those attending enjoy.

“There’s so many “fandoms” and they can be anything and the more that they put effort into this the better it is,” says vendor Tracey Stallings.

“This not only represents Star Wars but also the different comic book genres and different movie genres and there’s so much going on with media right now that’s not much in the Montgomery area,” says vendor Jim Summerlin.

The fun continues Sunday at Gump City Con from 9 am until 5 p m at the multiplex at Cramton Bowl.