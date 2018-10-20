Local Organization Hosts Senior Citizen Prom for Blue Ridge Healthcare

by Danielle Wallace

Residents at Montgomery’s Blue Ridge Health Care nursing home relived prom night Saturday.

An organization calling themselves “We Are One” hosted the event as a way to give back to the community. The group organized the prom and provided clothing, make up and grooming services for the men and women.

“We came up with this idea that they can’t always come out so we wanted to bring the prom to them. Because everybody remembers having their prom-being dressed up so we wanted to do the same here. We wanted to give them a sense of still being apart of this community,” says Orande Mitchell, founder of We Are One.

25 of the residents participated in Saturday night’s prom.