Fall Weather Here To Stay

by Matt Breland

Another day of fall weather for us here in south and central Alabama. We will continue to see winds be out of the north, keeping us cool and dry. Highs will be in the mid 60s today with plenty of sunshine. Tonight expect another cool down with lows approaching the lower 40s! We will warm up a little on Monday with highs in the lower 70s, but we will still feel less humid and stay sunny. The upcoming week looks to remain fall-like with daily highs around the low to mid 70s. As we get closer to the weekend rain chances will increase a little bit.