Monday 10-22-18 is The Deadline to Register to Vote
The General Election is on Tuesday November 6th
You can register online or in person, but…
- You must be a citizen of the United States.
- You must live in the State of Alabama.
- You must be at least 18 years of age on or before election day.
- You must not be barred from voting by reason of a disqualifying felony conviction.
- You must not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.
Complete information about registering and the election HERE.