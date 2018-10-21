Monday 10-22-18 is The Deadline to Register to Vote

by Tim Lennox

You can register online or in person, but…

You must be a citizen of the United States.

You must live in the State of Alabama.

You must be at least 18 years of age on or before election day.

You must not be barred from voting by reason of a disqualifying felony conviction.

You must not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law.

Complete information about registering and the election HERE.