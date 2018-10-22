District Attorney Speaks Out About Mall Shooting

by Andrew James

The Montgomery County District Attorney is speaking out about violent crime in public places across the City of Montgomery. Just last Friday night we told you a man was seriously injured in a shooting at Eastdale Mall.

“Unfortunately, now we have moved from the streets to a public mall,” shared Daryl Bailey.

He calls the shooting at Eastdale Mall a brazen crime, and he’s thankful more people weren’t injured.

“You think about the mall with that many people, there were two armed police officers, real police officers in the mall that night, along with five I believe security guards from Eastdale mall, and cameras everywhere,” he explained.

Montgomery Police say no arrests have been made. Eastdale Mall declined a request for an interview.