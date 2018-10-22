Noon Update: Fantastic Fall Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

CRISP, FALL MORNING: A clear sky overnight has allowed temperatures to fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s; the kids will certainly need the jackets heading back to school in the morning.

THE WEEK AHEAD: Nice fall weather should stick around for much of the week. We are forecasting sunny skies with highs warming back up into the upper 60s to the lower 70s for today. On Tuesday, we’ll have a good bit of sunshine for the northern half of the area while partly to mostly cloudy for the southern half as the flow goes zonal. Highs will warm back up into the lower 70s. Nearly the same story for Wednesday, as we’ll have a good bit of sunshine with a few clouds, and highs in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

There will be storm system move out of the southern Plains by Thursday and the last few model runs show rain back in the forecast for Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures should be in the 40s for lows and highs in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Most of Saturday looks dry for now, but another wave of energy crosses the state late Saturday evening and night and could squeeze out a few showers. The rain should exit Sunday with a mainly sunny sky. Highs should be in the 60s, while lows in the 40s are expected.

Have a great day!

Ryan