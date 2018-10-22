Morning Pledge: Pike Road Elementary-Ms. Dickerson’s Class

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today’s Morning Pledge, brought to you by Trinity Presbyterian School, is presented by Ms. Dickerson’s 3rd grade class at Pike Road Elementary School. 

Categories: The Morning Pledge

Related Posts

Murder Charges Dropped Against Teen Accused of Kil...
Troy Animal Rescue, Volunteers Head to Lynn Haven ...
Monday 10-22-18 is The Deadline to Register to Vot...
Another Shooting in Montgomery