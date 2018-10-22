Rain Ahead This Week !

by Shane Butler

We have some fairly decent fall weather through midweek. High pressure over the deeps south is providing us cool nights and comfortable afternoons. Some high level moisture will continue streaming in from the west and this is producing some cloud cover. We expect to stay dry through Wednesday but the latter half of the week looks wet. A disturbance will develop and move along the gulf coast Thursday into Friday. Cloudy and rainy conditions will persist through Friday afternoon. We’re looking at .50 to maybe 1.00 inch rainfall potential out of this system. A few more quick moving disturbances come at us from the northwest over the weekend but both look rather dry. A clearing sky and cooler overnight temps will return once high pressure builds over the area early next week.