Selma Man Pleads Guilty to Capital Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is facing the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to capital murder and attempted murder.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Devontae Jiles was set to go on trial on the charges this week.

Jackson says Jiles and another man were trying to break into a car back in March of 2015 — when the car’s owner and his uncle — came outside and confronted them.

Jackson says that’s when Jiles pulled out a shotgun and opened fire — killing one man — and injuring the other.

“We’re just glad they’ve gotten another gunslinger off the street,” said Jackson.

“We’re gone keep pressing on to get all these gunslingers off the street. They either gone leave Selma or they gone end up in prison.”

Jackson says co-defendant Kendarius Brown is set to go on trial in the next few months.