Voter Push Before Election

by Ellis Eskew

There are two weeks to go until the November election. While there has been some mud slinging, political analyst Steve Flowers says it’s been pretty quiet.

“Certain people show up to vote every election and typically they are 70-75-years-old and tend to be republican and they vote every time. You have to have some kind of energy or excitement like what happened in the Doug Jones/ Roy Moore race. People wanted to vote against Roy Moore. It instigated people getting out to vote,” said Flowers.

Alabama State University wants to help instigate people as well.

Monday night there was a voter enrollment event for students.

Several organizations took part to help register the public and get everyone to vote especially young black voters.

“It is so important for everyone to get out to the polls. That is how we represent ourselves. That is how we get our voiced represented, get our issues represented and solved. And we just need to galvanize more people out there and amplify their voice,” said Nailah Thomas with “Black Voters Matter.”

Organizers say their hope is that they will get students involved in the voter process especially since their voices can play a big part.

“Pew Research released an article that by 2019 the millennial generation they are going to outweigh the ‘baby boomers’ voting block, the adults who can vote. But, unfortunately, also released in that same study that while they make up the majority of the electoral vote, they probably won’t make up the majority of the turnout.”

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 22nd. The election is November 6th.