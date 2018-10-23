15-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder in Eastdale Mall Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a juvenile suspect in connection with the Oct. 19 shooting at Eastdale Mall.

Officers charged a 15-year-old male with attempted murder in the shooting of an 18-year-old male. The shooting victim remains in critical/stable condition in a local hospital. MPD’s investigation indicates an altercation involving several individuals escalated into violence shortly before 6 p.m.

Investigators believe the incident was not random and that it involved subjects known to one another.

After identifying the 15-year-old suspect, officers placed him under arrest Monday night, Oct. 22, and transported him to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Because the suspect has been charged on a juvenile petition, MPD is not naming him publicly.

MPD’s investigation into this shooting is continuing.