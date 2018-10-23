Jones and Maddox Call Out Governor Over Uniontown Sewage

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

U. S. Senator Doug Jones and democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox — held a joint press conference in the city Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing sewage crisis.

They say the Uniontown community has been suffering from environmental injustice. They say federal funds are now available to help fix the problem.

The city has been plagued with waste water and sewage problems for decades.

“Right now though, this money’s going to be lost. This was FY18 money. This money will be lost if the governor does not act very, very soon,” said Jones.

Senator Jones says Senator Richard Shelby and Congresswoman Terri Sewell helped secure the federal funding for the project.