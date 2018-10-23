People Taking Chances on Mega Millions $1.6 Billion

by Danielle Wallace

Shirley Hines is taking her chances on Tuesday’s Mega Millions worth $1.6 billion.

“You can’t win if you don’t play so the odds are kind of way out there but I want to take that opportunity you know and I think it’s a good thing,” says Shirley Hines.

She along with others are purchasing at least 5 tickets to increase their chances of hitting the jackpot.

“It’s kind of neat. It’s a way to collectively pay taxes. It’s my way to pay it. It’s going to a good cause a lot of it’s going to education why not,” says Dan Smith.

While many race to the cash registers to play the biggest lottery in history, some are not buying it.

“I’m not a gambling person and I suppose my life is good the way it is so we’ll make it work some type of way,” says Terry Thompson.

But for others, they are confident in the odds being in their favor, making plans on how to spend it all.

“Naturally pay off the house, pay off the car do all those things. I think there are so many worthy programs to invest in and this would be a great opportunity to do so,” says Hines.

“You can win it, if you’re not it-isn’t that correct?” says Smith.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing happens at 10 PM CST.