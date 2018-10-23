Rain Ahead !

by Shane Butler

Our rather quiet weather pattern is about to get active and remain that way through the upcoming weekend. In the mean time, Wednesday will turn out to be a fairly decent day with a sun/cloud mix along with temps topping out in the mid 70s. We head into a cloudy and wet weather setup Thursday and it lingers through late Friday. A disturbance forms and starts moving along the northern gulf late Wednesday. This system will be responsible for our rainy conditions. Rainfall potential is looking like .75 to 1.25 range for our area. The gulf disturbance departs but a couple more move through over the weekend. One on Saturday and the other late Sunday. I’m thinking the Saturday system comes through dry but we may have a quick round of rain Sunday night into early Monday with the second system. After Monday, the rest of the week is looking dry and cooler. We should see highs in the lower 70s with lows in the 40s.