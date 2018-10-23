Ten Commandments Amendment on November Ballot

by Ellis Eskew

“The talk about a ‘red wave’ or ‘blue wave’… Well, this is a tsunami coming. And this is about ‘We the People’ and it’s going to happen,” said Dean Young, the writer of the Ten Commandments Amendment, at a press conference on the Capitol steps.

Young believes Alabama voters will say ‘yes’ to Amendment One when they go to the polls in two weeks.

“On November 6th the people of Alabama will show, not only the state, but the rest of the nation and the world that we are tired of the way our country is headed. We are watching the end of a western Christian empire and if we don’t do something, we are going to see the end of our way of life.”

The Ten Commandments are already displayed in the Alabama State Capitol building.

Young says the amendment will open the door to see more displays on public property and schools. They will also have to be displayed along with other historical documents.

He says it’s about recognizing God as the ultimate Authority.

And he is serious about moving ahead with it.

“We mean it ACLU and Southern Poverty Law Center. We mean it. We believe in God and we believe He is the one that tells us what’s right and what’s wrong,” said Young.

We reached out to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Outreach Director Lecia Brooks says she believes instead of displaying the Ten Commandments, there are other ways to show the state’s values.

“If the state of Alabama is concerned about morality and what we value. We challenge them to welcome the stranger, stand up for the poor, protect those we incarcerate. There are many ways to show that the state of Alabama believes in humanity,” said Brooks.