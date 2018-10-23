Warriors Walk for Breast Cancer

by Andrew James

The Alabama State University community came together Tuesday morning to support the fight against breast cancer.

The Student Government Association sponsored the Warriors Walk to raise awareness about breast cancer. Students and faculty walked across campus. Many used the event to honor people they know who have battled the disease. They hope the event motivates anyone fighting any type of cancer.

“Have a support system, have that quiet time, that meditation time, to receive that inner strength and also encourage them to develop healthy lifestyles,”shared participant Cheryl Lang.

Survivors shared stories of their battles with cancer and participated in a balloon release.