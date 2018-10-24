A Rainy Thursday Ahead

by Shane Butler

Say so long to the sunny and dry weather for a few days! We have a cloudy and rainy setup coming our way Thursday into Friday. High pressure releases its grip on our weather and allows a disturbance along the gulf to head our way. An area of low pressure will track across the state leading to showers and even a few t-storms. Rainfall potential will range between .50 to 1-inch over the area. We get on the backside of the rain maker and start to dry out late Friday. Some energy will swing down from the northwest and try to squeeze out a few showers over the weekend but we don’t see it amounting to much. We could actually see some pretty decent weather conditions both Saturday and Sunday. The greater chance for any rain would come overnight Sunday into early Monday. The potential rain maker will be ushering in much cooler air behind it. Temps will fall into the low to mid 40s early Tuesday morning. Daytime highs will manage to climb into the mid to upper 70s and that’s about average for this time of the year.