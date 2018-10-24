ASU Mourns the Loss of Legendary Educator

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State University family mourns the loss of legendary ASU educator, Dr. Percy J. Vaughn, Jr. Vaughn was considered to be one of the pillars of academic leadership at the University during his tenure that spanned more than three decades.

As the founding dean of the College of Business Administration (COBA) and as a professor of marketing (1975-2010), Vaughn helped to launch hundreds of ASU graduates into successful careers as business leaders, entrepreneurs and captains of industry.

Vaughn was recruited to ASU in 1975 by President Levi Watkins, who charged him with developing a quality curriculum, recruiting academically qualified faculty and helping to establish a world-class business school. He was notably successful at all levels, infusing the concepts of student preparation, globalization and entrepreneurship into every aspect of COBA’s vision and development. Vaughn’s leadership nationally and internationally has included visits to Seoul, South Korea; Shanghai, China; Warsaw, Poland; West Africa; and Taiwan. Many of those trips helped to forge agreements for study-abroad opportunities for ASU students and global connections for the University that still exist today.

To honor him for his service and dedication to ASU, his students and COBA alumni, the University dedicated the Dr. Percy J. Vaughn, Jr. College of Business Administration in his name on September 15, 2017.

“Dean Vaughn was an Alabama State University icon,” said ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “He was highly revered as both the visionary and the driving force behind the establishment of COBA, as well as the college’s focus on intense academic preparation, national internship and professional development opportunities, and global connections for COBA students. Even after his retirement, Dr. Vaughn continued to mentor students and graduates, always challenging them towards excellence in their professional pursuits and in their commitment to service. Dr. Vaughn was truly a legend. His impact on the field of education was felt not only on this campus, but around the world.”