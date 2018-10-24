Dry Today, Wet Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be dry statewide and feature more sunshine than clouds. Afternoon highs tomorrow will climb into the mid 70s. For tonight, moisture levels will begin to increase rapidly and the sky will become cloudy.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: The left over energy associated with Hurricane Willa, will help to generate a surface low in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The low will track east along the Gulf Coast, and will bring rain back to Alabama these two days and it will be a chilly rain. These two days look rather raw as we expect cloudy conditions with periods of rain, temperatures will have a hard time climbing into the lower 60s both days. Rain amounts should be in the 1/2 to 1 inch range for the northern counties, with over one inch possible for the southern part of the state.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A strong upper trough will rotate over Alabama, bringing some clouds Saturday. Then on Sunday, based on model trends we will need to mention the risk of some light rain late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, but nothing too heavy or widespread. we are forecasting a good supply of sunshine as the trough moves to the east; highs will be in the 60s both days.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week looks dry, but some rain returns by Thursday or Friday with an approaching cold front. Temperatures look to be in the 60s and 70s for highs and 40s for lows.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan