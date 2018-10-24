Man Shot During Robbery, 18-Year-Old Charged

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 5700 block of Calmar Drive last night in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, they located an adult male who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation indicated the shooting occurred during the course of a robbery.

Jartavious Jackson, 18, was taken into custody on the scene and was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

Following his arrest, Jackson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.