MPS Board Votes in favor of Repealing Accountability Act

by Ellis Eskew

For the past five years, the Alabama Accountability Act has allowed students of failing schools to transfer to a another public or even private school if they met certain income requirements.

They would also get tax credits.

But now the Montgomery County School Board wants to do away with it.

They voted Tuesday night on a resolution to repeal the Accountability Act.

They say it has been taking millions of dollars from the school system for the passed five years, and there has been little change in the students performance at the new schools.

But it also met some push back.

Lesa Keith was the only board member to vote against it.

“They want to say it is because of poverty. Okay, let’s buy in to poverty, I’m not saying it isn’t poverty. But the Accountability Act was put there to help kids of poverty,” said Keith.

Melissa Snowden was one of the five other board member to vote for the repeal.

“I think we need to stay focused on the fact that public school money needs to stay in public schools. No problem with private schools, but we need all the money we can get. We are struggling as it is,” said Snowden.

The State legislature will have the final say so on whether to repeal the Accountability Act.