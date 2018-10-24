Run Benefits Police and Fire Departments in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma community is stepping up to the plate — to help get police officers and fire fighters — the equipment they need — to stay safe on the job.

The Cemetery 5K-1Mile Fun Run — benefits both the city’s police and fire departments.

Organizers say proceeds from the event will be used to buy rifle proof vests for police — and new turnout gear for fire fighters. They say more than $30,000 dollars has been pledged so far.

“This is just showing what Selma’s capable of and how much everyone who lives here loves this city,” said Jones.

“You know, we support these first responders and we want them to have the proper equipment to be safe.”

The Cemetery 5K-1Mile Fun Run is Saturday, October 27th.

Registration begins at 8 AM at the Sandbar at the Selma City Marina.

For more information call (334) 410-2346.