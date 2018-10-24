With Flu Season Beginning, Medical Professionals Say Now is the Time to Prepare

by Justin Walker

It is getting close to the peak of flu season. While it is unpredictable to know how severe the disease will be this year, medical professionals say now is the time to start preparing.

The number of flu cases are starting to increase at Troy Regional Medical Center, according to Chief Clinic Officer Amy Minor.

“We are seeing sporadic cases here at Troy Regional, as well as in the state of Alabama. It’s not as rampant yet, as we know it will be. But the cases are out there and are being diagnosed,”

She says the the public should begin taking those preventive measures now to keep the flu virus from spreading.

This year, there are some new recommendations for those with smaller children. Amanda Pylon is a registered nurse at Troy Regional.

“It’s somewhat changed this year. They used to recommend I think 3 to 5 years old or older, and now we’re looking at 6 months and older. So pediatricians are pushing harder for the young kids to be vaccinated,” Pylon said.

Minor says adults aged 65-years-old and older also have a high risk of catching the flu. Flu vaccines and hand washing are ways to keep people from getting sick.

Pylon says if you find yourself with symptoms of the flu, the best thing to do is to stay at home.

“Clean the area that the people that are sick are located, try to isolate as much as possible. You know, that is not the time we need to be going to Walmart or even to church, or those areas. We need to stay at home, get over the illness and then hopefully feel better so we can get back out doing our normal activities.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are approximately 2.5 million flu cases resulting in hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. each year.

Ways to prevent the flu include: get vaccinated; cover over your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; wash hands; stay home when you’re sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.